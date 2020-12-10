Jeffery (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Jeffrey was limited in practice Wednesday, when coach Doug Pederson declined to commit to his availability for Week 14, but barring any setbacks it looks like the veteran wideout is on track to play. His involvement in Philadelphia's offense has been trending upward, but with only two catches over the last four weeks, it'll be difficult to trust Jeffery for fantasy purposes during Sunday's home matchup against the Saints.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Back on injury report•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Targeted only once in loss•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Collects first receptions of 2020•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Plays just five snaps in loss•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Playing time will ramp up•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Catchless in return•