Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Multi-touchdown tally in Week 6 win
Jeffery brought in eight of 12 targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 34-13 win over the Giants on Thursday.
Jeffery was targeted a team-high number of times, and he brought in scoring darts of 13 and one yard from Carson Wentz to notch his first multi-touchdown game of the season. The 28-year-old wideout has hit his stride quickly after starting his season late while recovering from rotator cuff surgery, logging eight catches in two of his first three games and seeing no fewer than eight targets in any contest thus far. Jeffery will look to continue the hot start to his 2018 campaign against the Panthers in a Week 7 matchup.
More News
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Limited to 39 yards versus Vikings•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Puts in full practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Returns to practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Misses practice with chest injury•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Not spotted at practice•
-
Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Delivers in return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...