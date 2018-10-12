Jeffery brought in eight of 12 targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 34-13 win over the Giants on Thursday.

Jeffery was targeted a team-high number of times, and he brought in scoring darts of 13 and one yard from Carson Wentz to notch his first multi-touchdown game of the season. The 28-year-old wideout has hit his stride quickly after starting his season late while recovering from rotator cuff surgery, logging eight catches in two of his first three games and seeing no fewer than eight targets in any contest thus far. Jeffery will look to continue the hot start to his 2018 campaign against the Panthers in a Week 7 matchup.