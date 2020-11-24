Jeffery failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Browns.

Even though coach Doug Pederson said just a week ago that Jeffery's playing time would trend upwards as the season wore on, the 30-year-old saw even fewer snaps than the 18 he saw in his first week off of IR. Meanwhile, Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor, and Greg Ward all got at least 46 snaps on the day. If Jeffery is going to contribute to fantasy rosters this season, his best opportunity to do it will come Week 12 against a Seahawks defense allowing the most yards per game to his position in the entire NFL.