Jeffery was held without a catch on two targets in Monday's 19-10 win over the Raiders.

The loss of MVP candidate Carson Wentz (knee) didn't prove too costly for Jeffery in the Week 15 victory over the Giants, but the wideout and replacement quarterback Nick Foles struggled to get on the same page Monday. The two targets were the fewest of the season for Jeffery, who also missed out on a would-be touchdown after Foles couldn't connect with him when he was wide open down the field during a play in the second half. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson suggested Tuesday that Foles would start the regular-season finale against the Cowboys, but with Philadelphia having clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, both the quarterback and Jeffery may see limited snaps during the contest as the team looks to preserve its key players for the postseason.