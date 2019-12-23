Play

Scott rushed three times for 12 yards and caught all six of his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over Dallas.

Scott got out-touched again by Miles Sanders, 26-9, but the Louisiana Tech product caught enough balls to matter in PPR leagues. Sanders similarly out-snapped Scott, 59-20, on offense. Scott's role could be reduced if Jordan Howard (shoulder) is able to return as the Eagles look to lock down the NFC East in Week 17 against the Giants.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends