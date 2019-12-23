Scott rushed three times for 12 yards and caught all six of his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over Dallas.

Scott got out-touched again by Miles Sanders, 26-9, but the Louisiana Tech product caught enough balls to matter in PPR leagues. Sanders similarly out-snapped Scott, 59-20, on offense. Scott's role could be reduced if Jordan Howard (shoulder) is able to return as the Eagles look to lock down the NFC East in Week 17 against the Giants.