Eagles' Boston Scott: Six grabs in win
Scott rushed three times for 12 yards and caught all six of his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over Dallas.
Scott got out-touched again by Miles Sanders, 26-9, but the Louisiana Tech product caught enough balls to matter in PPR leagues. Sanders similarly out-snapped Scott, 59-20, on offense. Scott's role could be reduced if Jordan Howard (shoulder) is able to return as the Eagles look to lock down the NFC East in Week 17 against the Giants.
More News
-
Eagles' Boston Scott: Seven catches as Sanders shines•
-
Eagles' Boston Scott: Surprise standout Monday•
-
Eagles' Boston Scott: Confined to special teams in loss•
-
Eagles' Boston Scott: Plays just three snaps on offense•
-
Eagles' Boston Scott: Sees seven carries in loss•
-
Eagles' Boston Scott: Confined to special teams in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Stealing Signals: Week 16 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps Week 16.
-
Top Week 17 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Believe It or Not: Barkley's back
Heath Cummings takes a look at the future in the final Believe It or Not of the season, keying...
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...