Graham posted six tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Ravens.

It's never easy to take down a shifty quarterback like Lamar Jackson, but Graham did it twice Sunday to help keep the Eagles in the game. This was Graham's second two-sack performance of the season, as he's now up to five sacks through the first six games. His tackle numbers can be a bit flaky to be a consistent IDP contributor, but Graham's ceiling is appealing.