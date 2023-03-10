The Eagles agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with Graham on Friday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Graham posted his first double-digit sack campaign in 2022 and tied Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat for second on the team behind Haason Reddick (16). The 2010 first-round pick likely could've landed a more lucrative deal elsewhere, but he's opted to stick in Philadelphia for a 14th consecutive season. "It wasn't even about no money," Graham said. "It was more about wanting to be an Eagle as long as I could still play at a high level, and of course I still have a sour taste in my mouth on how things ended this last year." Graham is second in Eagles history in regular-season appearances (178) and could pass David Akers (188) during the 2023 campaign.