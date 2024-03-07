Graham expects to be back with the Eagles in 2024 as the two sides continue working on a new deal, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Graham has spent all 14 years of his NFL career with the Eagles and he's expected to extend his stay in Philadelphia this offseason. Across 17 games in 2023, Graham recorded 16 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and one defended pass. The 35-year-old has seen a consistent decrease in production over the last couple years, but he's still expected to serve as a solid rotational defensive end going forward.