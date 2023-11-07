Graham recorded two tackles (one solo) including 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 28-23 win versus the Cowboys.

Graham has slowed down immensely after posting an 11-sack season with Philadelphia in 2022, but it's impressive that he's still contributing on the edge in any capacity at the age of 35. He'll continue to provide quality depth to a nightmarish Eagles front seven down the home stretch of 2023.