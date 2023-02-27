Graham appeared in all 17 regular-season games in 2022 and posted 35 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defense across 456 defensive snaps.

The veteran defensive end bounced back from a lost season in 2021 due to injuries and notched his first career double-digit sack campaign. He tied Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat for second on the team behind Haason Reddick (16), as the Eagles boasted one of the best pass rushes in recent history. Graham kept up his strong play in the divisional-round win over the Giants by recording a sack, but he was quiet the rest of the postseason. He's set for free agency this offseason and should garner plenty of attention from around the league after his standout play in 2022.