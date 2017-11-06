Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said there haven't been any discussions about activating Sturgis (quadriceps) off injured reserve when the kicker is eligible to return in Philadelphia's Week 10 matchup with Dallas, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sturgis was moved to IR after he came out of the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Redskins with a left quad strain. The injury was only expected to keep Sturgis out for four weeks, but even though he's presumably at or near full strength at this juncture, it doesn't sound like the Eagles are eager to bring him back onto the 53-man roster. That's largely due to the success of Sturgis' replacement at kicker, Jake Elliott, who has knocked down 17 of 20 field-goal attempts -- including five makes from 50-plus yards -- and 24 of 27 extra-point tries since being signed Sept. 12.