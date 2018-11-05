Sturgis was released by the Chargers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Chargers thought they'd finally obtained a reliable kicker when they signed Sturgis in March, but he's instead turned out to be another disaster, missing four field goals and six PATs in six games. Michael Badgley presumably will be promoted from the practice squad to replace Sturgis for Week 10 at Oakland. There's potential for fantasy relevance given that Badgley will be attached to one of the NFL's better offenses.

