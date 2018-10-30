Chargers' Caleb Sturgis: Trending toward return
The Chargers waived Michael Badgley on Tuesday, which is a sign Sturgis (quadriceps) will be available for Sunday's game in Seattle, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Sturgis missed the Chargers' past two contests due to a strained quadriceps, but on the heels of a bye week he seems to be trending toward a return. The release of Badgley, his replacement, is the best sign that Sturgis is closing in game action. Sturgis will end all speculation if he's listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report.
