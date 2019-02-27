Eagles' Carson Wentz: No update on timeline
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman isn't ready to discuss a timeline for Wentz's return from a back injury, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Held out for the final three games of the regular season as well as two playoff contests, Wentz didn't end up needing surgery for the stress fracture in his back. A report in mid-January suggested he should be ready for the start of the offseason program in mid-April, while fellow quarterback Nick Foles is expected to find a new home before that time. Even if doesn't have full clearance for OTAs and minicamp, Wentz should be 100 percent before the start of training camp in late July.
