Long remains undecided about his NFL future, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

The 34-year-old defensive end turned down a roster bonus in March, allowing him more time to make a decision on retirement. Long showed he still has something left with 6.5 sacks in 2018, but he now seems to have some concerns about his role and/or compensation. The Eagles are in a good position to withstand the potential loss, considering they have Derek Barnett (shoulder), Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry at defensive end, while defensive tackles Fletcher Cox (foot) and Malik Jackson provide a strong pass rush inside.

