Eagles' Chris Long: Not sure about 2019
Long agreed to restructure his contract with the Eagles, but he hasn't made a decision on continuing his football career, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The new contract terms will save the Eagles some cap space if Long does decide to play another season. He'll celebrate his 34th birthday in late March, coming off a 2018 campaign with 23 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games (612 snaps). The Eagles could use another season from Long after trading fellow defensive end Michael Bennett to the Patriots.
