Long agreed to move his $1 million roster bonus to the first day of training camp as he continues contemplating retirement, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

This move effectively puts a deadline for Long to make a decision on the future of his playing career. After racking up 6.5 sacks as a 33-year-old last year, he can still be a worthwhile contributor when used primarily as a rotational pass rusher.

