Eagles' Chris Long: Nets five-year high in sacks
Long generated 23 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles over 16 games for the Eagles in 2018.
Long continues to look like a great find for Philly since the team brought the then-32-year-old over from New England prior to the 2017 season. Playing in a rotational role behind a number of other talented defensive linemen, Long is largely able to focus on rushing the passer and, in turn, has racked up more combined sacks over the previous two seasons than he had in any two-season stretch since his prime days with the Rams. The 2008 first-rounder remains under contract with the Eagles through the 2019 campaign.
