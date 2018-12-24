Eagles' Chris Long: Gets two sacks against Texans
Long notched two sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's victory over Houston.
Long made his presence felt despite continuing to play in a situational role behind Michael Bennett and Brandon Graham, most notably combining with Graham to force strip-sack on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The veteran is now up to 6.5 sacks on the season and will have reasonable upside as a fantasy prospect during the Eagles' Week 17 matchup with a Redskins team that has endured a long list of injuries to its offensive line.
