Long announced his retirement from the NFL via Twitter on Saturday.

Long has made it clear throughout the offseason he was contemplating hanging up his cleats, as he even agreed to have the date for his $1 million roster bonus to be pushed back to the first day of training camp. The 34-year-old finishes his career with a pair of Super Bowl rings, 332 tackles, 70 sacks and 15 forced fumbles across 11 seasons with the Rams, Patriots and Eagles.

