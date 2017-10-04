Eagles' Corey Graham: Full speed ahead
Graham (hamstring) practiced without limitations Wednesday and is on track to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Graham played last in Week 2, where he logged 41 defensive snaps and four tackles (three solo). This was a game where top safety Rodney McLeod injured his hamstring and had to leave the game, so it isn't guaranteed Graham's heightened snap count will be continued. At this time he should be considered a wait-and-see option.
