Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Tallies 65 yards in Week 17 win
Goedert caught four of 10 targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Giants.
As expected with Zach Ertz (ribs) sidelined, Goedert was Carson Wentz's favorite option in the passing game, but the second-year tight end wasn't able to turn that volume into a particularly impressive performance. He's still seen double-digit targets in back-to-back games, and if Ertz remains out -- or even just less than 100 percent -- for next weekend's wild-card game against the Seahawks, Goedert figures to see a heavy workload once again.
