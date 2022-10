Slay was seen with a brace on his right forearm after exiting Sunday's win over the Jaguars, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Slay exited Sunday's matchup in the first half and was unable to return. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for next Sunday's game against Arizona. If he's forced to miss additional time, Zech McPhearson will likely take on an increased role in the secondary.