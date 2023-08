Barnett (knee) has been participating in team drills at practice, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Barnett is returning from an ACL tear suffered in Week 1 of last season. While he was present during June OTAs, he was not a full participant. His presence during team drills now indicates he will be ready when the season kicks off. He is projected to provide depth at defensive end this season.