Barnett (knee) was at practice Thursday warming up, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Barnett suffered a season-ending torn ACL last year during a Week 1 win over the Lions. The 26-year-old is hopeful to be ready by training camp, although it's not clear when he'll be fully cleared to compete. However, his appearance at practice and ability to warm up should be considered progress in his recovery from the injury.