Barnett (ankle) was waived by the Eagles on Friday.

Barnett missed the team's previous two games due to personal reasons. All 73 of Barnett's NFL appearances have come with Philadelphia, but Barnett's decline in production, due in part to the pectoral injury he suffered last season, has led to the Eagles parting ways with him. With three seasons of five-plus sacks under his belt, the 27-year-old defensive end will likely draw some interest from other teams around the league.