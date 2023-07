Barnett (knee) was limited Friday as he works his way back from an ACL injury, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Barnett suffered a torn ACL last year in Week 1 against the Lions and spent the rest of the 2022 season on injured reserve. He was present in June OTAs as he went through warmups but was not a full participant. Once healthy, Barnett will compete for a depth spot at defensive end behind Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham.