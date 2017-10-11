Eagles' Destiny Vaeao: Limited Tuesday
The Eagles held Vaeao (wrist) to a limited workload at Tuesday's practice, Eliot Shorr-Parks of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Vaeao, who has missed the last two games with a wrist injury, appears to be making progress in his recovery. If he is able to recover in time for Thursday's game against Panthers he will presumably return to his role of providing defensive line depth.
