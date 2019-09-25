Vaeao (undisclosed) was waived by the Panthers with an injury settlement Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

The Washington State product was placed on the team's injured reserve list Aug. 29, and it's still unclear what sort of injury he's dealing with. With Vaeao hitting the open market, he'll hope to get healthy and latch on as a depth defensive lineman elsewhere.

