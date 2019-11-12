Play

Vaeao (undisclosed) tried out for the Browns on Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Vaeao was cut by the Panthers in September while he was battling an undisclosed injury. The 25-year-old has shaken the issue, although it doesn't seem like he secured a deal with the Browns. Vaeao last played for Philly in 2018, marking two tackles and a sack over six games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories