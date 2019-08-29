Panthers' Destiny Vaeao: Lands on injured reserve
Vaeao was placed injured reserve Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Vaeao signed with the Panthers in April but had not played in any of the three preseason contests. The specifics of the injury remains unclear, but the 24-year-old will miss the 2019 season unless he agrees to an injury settlement with the team.
