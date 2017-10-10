Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Full practice participant Tuesday

Cox (calf) was listed as a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Cox was limited in Monday's session, but his advancement to a full practice suggests that he's likely trending toward suiting up Thursday against the Panthers after he was sidelined during the Week 5 win over the Cardinals. The star lineman's expected return couldn't come at a better time for the Eagles, who could be without the services of their top two backups at defensive tackle in Beau Allen (foot) and Destiny Vaeao (wrist). Both reserves were limited during Tuesday's practice.