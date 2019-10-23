Play

Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Ridgeway (ankle) may miss a few weeks, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Ridgeway entered Sunday's game against the Cowboys battling a knee injury but the ankle injury he sustained during the contest appears to be more serious. Fletcher Cox (hand) and Tim Jernigan (foot) are also nursing injuries, putting a severe dent in the Eagles' depth at defensive tackle.

