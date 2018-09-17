Elliott missed his only field-goal try in the Eagles' 27-21 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday but was 3-for-3 on extra-point attempts.

Elliott hit the right upright on a 42-yard kick that would have pulled the Eagles to within ten points at the half. The Memphis product wasn't the only kicker who struggled on Sunday as it seemed to spread like an epidemic around the league. On the bright side, he should start to see more opportunities once Carson Wentz (knee) returns, possibly as soon as Week 3's home tilt with the Colts.