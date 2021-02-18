Hurts is the Eagles' top QB after they traded Carson Wentz to Indianapolis, though the team could still draft another signal-caller, according to Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Already owners of the sixth overall pick, the Eagles added a 2021 third-rounder and a conditional 2022 second-round pick in the Wentz trade. What they do next depends on their confidence in Hurts, who had eight total touchdowns -- but also three INTs and six fumbles -- over the final four weeks of 2020. The 22-year-old is a clear favorite for the Week 1 start at this point, but the Eagles still have time to add competition, or at least a high-end backup.