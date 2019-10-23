Eagles' Jalen Mills: Grabs INT in season debut
Mills had eight tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
Mills spent the first six games of the season on the PUP list with a foot injury, and he wasted little time in recording his first interception of the year. The 25-year-old played over 90 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday and should continue to work in a starting role for the Eagles at cornerback.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 8 Waivers: Injury replacements
With big-names dealing with injuries, there's no shortage of options on the waiver wire in...
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 8, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Injury reaction: Kerryon Johnson on IR
Kerryon Johnson's season looks likely to end again with a knee injury and a trip to IR. Here's...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Trade fallout: New No. 1s for DEN, SF
The 49ers acquire Emmanuel Sanders from the Broncos to fill a glaring need on a 6-0 team. Here's...