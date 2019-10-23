Play

Mills had eight tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Mills spent the first six games of the season on the PUP list with a foot injury, and he wasted little time in recording his first interception of the year. The 25-year-old played over 90 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday and should continue to work in a starting role for the Eagles at cornerback.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories