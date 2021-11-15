Reagor caught one of his two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Broncos.

Reagor's hoped-for breakout has yet to occur, and things are trending in the wrong direction for the 2020 first-round pick. With the team seemingly finding a groove with a run-first offense, things may not turn around any time soon for the 22-year-old. He has seen a total of seven targets over his last four games combined.