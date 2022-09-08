Kelce (elbow) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Sage Hurley of the Eagles' official site reports.
Kelce will reclaim his starting role at center after having avoided any setbacks in his recovery from preseason elbow surgery. The 34-year-old hasn't missed a single start over the last seven seasons, so there was always reason for confidence that he'd be available Sunday versus Detroit.
