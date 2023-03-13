Kelce announced that he's decided to return to the Eagles for a 13th season, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Kelce, undeniably one of the best (if not the best) centers in the NFL, is set to return to Philadelphia for a 13th campaign. The five-time All-Pro honoree served as the voice of the Eagles' offensive line throughout their Super Bowl run in 2022, and he's now suited up for at least 16 games all of the previous eight seasons.