Kelce officially announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kelce told teammates back in January after the Eagles' wild-card playoff loss to the Buccaneers that he intended to retire, but the 36-year-old's decision now has been made official. A seven-time Pro Bowler, six-time first team All-Pro and Super Bowl LII champion, Kelce will make a strong bid for the Hall of Fame due to his accomplishments at center, while in the short-term leaving the Eagles with a question mark in the middle of the O-line. Cam Jurgens, who was a 2022 second-round pick, likely will be given the first chance to replace Kelce.