Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
