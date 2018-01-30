Eagles' Jason Peters: Plans to return next season
Peters (knee) plans to play next season, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "They hadn't asked me, but I'm going to be back," Peters told reporters Monday when asked about his future with the Eagles. "Step out on a limb, if they don't want me, I'm still going somewhere."
Peters is adamant about returning for his 15th NFL season, even after sustaining tears to his ACL and MCL back in October. The veteran is under contract with the Eagles through 2019, but the NFC Championships may opt to move on from Peters should he be slowed down from the injury. Peters said he expects to be ready for practice in June but may hold out until training camp to fully participate. The Eagles have given Halapoulivaati Vaitai the reigns at left tackle since Peters injury and the 24-year-old may serve as a cheaper alternative next season if the team finds themselves on a tight budget.
