Eagles' Jordan Howard: Unlikely to play Sunday
Howard (shoulder) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 25-year-old is officially listed as questionable after working as a limited practice participant all week, but it's not overly surprising to see he's not on track to play after coach Doug Pederson said Friday he hadn't been cleared for contact. Howard suffered a stinger during the Week 9 win over the Bears and wasn't able to fully recover over the bye week. Miles Sanders is primed to handle the lead role in the backfield for the Eagles in his potential absence. Jay Ajayi was signed Friday to provide depth after Darren Sproles (hip) was placed on injured reserve.
