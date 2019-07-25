Eagles' Mack Hollins: Back at Thursday's practice
Hollins (groin) participated in Thursday's training camp practice, Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal reports.
Hollins spent last year on Injured Reserve due to his groin injury and was limited in offseason practices. It's unclear if he's 100 percent recovered from the issue but his participation in practice is a positive sign for his status for the time being. If he's able to stay healthy he'll be in the running for a depth receiver and special teams role with Philadelphia.
More News
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Returns to practice•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Expected back for camp•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Still can't practice•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Needs to earn roster spot•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Looks unlikely to play in 2018•
-
Eagles' Mack Hollins: Prime candidate for activation from IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you start your draft? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
Drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 1 overall in PPR is easy. But Jamey Eisenberg shows you what...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...
-
Picking No. 4 in PPR
Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...
-
Picking No. 5 in PPR
After the top four running backs come off the board, the No. 5 overall pick presents arguably...