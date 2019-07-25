Hollins (groin) participated in Thursday's training camp practice, Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal reports.

Hollins spent last year on Injured Reserve due to his groin injury and was limited in offseason practices. It's unclear if he's 100 percent recovered from the issue but his participation in practice is a positive sign for his status for the time being. If he's able to stay healthy he'll be in the running for a depth receiver and special teams role with Philadelphia.

