Hollins (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Panthers.
Hollins returned from a three-game absence to play six offensive snaps (nine percent) and 15 on special teams (47 percent) en route to one reception for four yards in Week 14. However, Atlanta will opt to go with thin depth at receiver in Week 14 in favor of more depth elsewhere.
