Hollins (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

As expected, Hollins has been cleared to suit up for the first time since Week 9. However, his role remains a mystery. Hollins opened the season as the No. 2 wideout behind Drake London, but his role was decreasing before his multi-week absence. With Hollins sidelined, Van Jefferson, KhaDarel Hodge and Scott Miller were splitting snaps, but they were unable to deliver consistent production. Hollins should see the field in Week 14, but he'll likely need to find the end zone to submit a quality fantasy performance.