Hollins reeled in his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 29-25 loss to the Buccaneers.

Hollins played just six of the Falcons' 72 offensive snaps Sunday, the least of any Atlanta pass catcher. The veteran wideout exited the contest in the first quarter with an ankle injury, but he was able to return to the game. Hollins had previously missed the previous three games due to an ankle injury, so it's promising that he was able to play through the issue against the Buccaneers. In the 10 games he's played, the 28-year-old has recorded just 18 receptions for 251 yards. Hollins should remain far off the fantasy radar when the Falcons visit the Panthers in Week 15.