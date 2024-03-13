Hollins is signing with the Bills, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hollins enjoyed a mini-breakout for the Raiders in 2022 with 690 receiving yards -- more than tripling his previous season high -- but then dropped to 251 yards in 13 games with the Falcons last season. While known for his blocking and special teams contributions as much as his receiving ability, Hollins could take some of the snaps/targets that previously went to Gabe Davis, who is leaving Buffalo to sign with Jacksonville, though it's almost a certainty the Bills will be drafting a wide receiver with an early pick in April.