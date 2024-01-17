Hollins finished 2023 with 18 receptions on 30 targets for 251 yards across 13 appearances.

After a breakout 2022 with the Raiders (57 receptions for 690 yards and four touchdowns - all career highs), Hollins landed a one-year deal with Atlanta last offseason and was expected to be the No. 2 option behind Drake London. Over his first nine appearances of 2023, Hollins caught 17 of 29 targets for 247 yards, but his playing time started to dwindle before missing four out of five games between Weeks 10-15 due to an ankle injury. He made one appearance during that stretch, catching his lone target for four yards. Hollins played 45 snaps over the final three weeks but didn't generate a single target. Hollins is one of numerous wideouts set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so the Falcons, who'll have a new head coach after Arthur Smith was fired immediately after the blowout Week 18 loss to New Orleans, may opt to completely revamp their pass-catching corps again in 2024.