Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that he's "optimistic" Hollins (groin) will be back at full strength for the start of training camp in July, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Pederson admitted that he doesn't fully understand the extent of Hollins' injury, but the wideout is nonetheless progressing in his recovery. Hollins first required surgery to address a groin issue last February and then experienced a setback shortly before the regular season, resulting in the North Carolina product spending the entire 2018 campaign on injured reserve. The fact that Hollins is still in recovery mode months after the season concluded is somewhat troubling for a player who may have found himself on the roster bubble even if he had entered OTAs fully healthy. Assuming Pederson's prediction comes to pass and Hollins is back for training camp, the 25-year-old would still be well positioned to make the team's Week 1 roster, but his path to snaps is more muddled with the Eagles bolstering their wideout corps with the offseason acquisitions of downfield threat DeSean Jackson and second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.